Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adorably gushed over each other for their anniversary

It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra said “I do” at the altar. The world was reminded this morning when both Jonas and Chopra posted adorable posts in honor of their anniversary.

©@priyankachopra Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

The Jonas Brothers member posted a photo from their wedding day with the couple standing at the altar surrounded by their bridal party with the caption, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️” The second photo in the post is an up-close shot of the bride and groom happily holding hands on their wedding day. The actress commented on her husband’s post saying, “I love you meri jaan 😍.”