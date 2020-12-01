Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adorably gushed over each other for their anniversary

It’s hard to believe that it’s been two years since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra said “I do” at the altar. The world was reminded this morning when both Jonas and Chopra posted adorable posts in honor of their anniversary.
The Jonas Brothers member posted a photo from their wedding day with the couple standing at the altar surrounded by their bridal party with the caption, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️” The second photo in the post is an up-close shot of the bride and groom happily holding hands on their wedding day. The actress commented on her husband’s post saying, “I love you meri jaan 😍.”
Chopra posted a more casual photo of the couple strolling hand in hand while in London, according to the photo’s location tag. In the picture, Jonas is wearing a hoodie with jeans and a hat. Chopra also dressed casually wearing a long coat over black pants, a black hoodie, and a beanie hat with white sneakers. She captioned the post, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.” Jonas commented with emojis, “❤️😍.”
The couple wed two years ago in a lavish multi-day wedding celebration in Mumbai, Jodhpur, and Delhi. The celebration was packed with celebrity guests, multiple outfit changes, palace venue, and more according to Harper’s Bazaar. The couple‘s celebration took place from November 29th-December 3rd, with the ceremonies taking place on December 1st and 2nd, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
One of Chopra’s many dresses was a semi-sheer long-sleeve gown that was hand-beaded and hand-embroidered featuring floral and scroll motifs and a high-neck collar, according to People. The famous dress took 1,826 hours to create, according to the magazine. Jonas wore a custom look by Ralph Lauren.
Happy anniversary to Hollywood’s royal couple!