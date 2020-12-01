Secret wedding! Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce sealed their love in an intimate ceremony

And the official wedding, have you already planned where to do it? Carlos: The idea was to do it in Mexico, even before. That same weekend, before we entered the quarantine, we were in a very nice place in Mexico that we had decided that this was going to be the place for the photographs. Later, I had a work meeting and they told us: “run to Miami before they lock you up in Mexico.” Karina: Yes, we want something like that little one. Honestly, we have never envisioned our wedding with many people, 500 people. In that regard, neither of us is like that, we would love to have a lot of people, of course, but we also understand that at this point one has valued family and obviously friends as closer. In that sense, we do believe that it would be something more intimate, more familiar and to be able to have those moments to enjoy it and celebrate it with our family and the people we love so much; but we do want it to be something very special, something like a novel because I‘m with a soap opera heartthrob (laughs).

Let‘s talk about coexistence ... Carlos: Coexistence made me reiterate that Karina is the woman I want to be with, Karina‘s coexistence made her learn to cook my favorite food. Honestly, there are many things, we knew that we are a couple that complement each other very well but for now new things are emerging and they are all good. Usually one has to learn to live with each other, there are little things that bother you here, in my case (I don’t know, I can’t speak for Karina) everything was like a bonus: ’Ah, that too! How good that was, how wonderful! ’ I am still very surprised by many things. Karina: One of the things that I love about Carlos, from the beginning, is that he has a good attitude, apart from his intelligence, that he is very handsome, that he is a super good dad, he is very funny and always has a good attitude. Given the circumstances, I identify a lot with him. I could not be with someone negative, I cannot even have a friendship because it goes against everything I believe and in that aspect, he and I fit very well because we are both the same and we laugh at things and we turn them around. The same thing happens when one day we get to have an argument ... it‘s happened, and really, it’s no joke, everything we experience we know it is a learning experience.

¿Are you planning to have children? Karina: When you are going to give yourself the opportunity to meet someone, I think the most important thing is to know that you are both on the same page and that you are going the same way. I do not waste your time nor do I waste mine, nor do I get excited or have illusions. He told me: what are your plans? And I told him: ‘look at the truth: I would love to get married, I would love to be a mother’; And casually, : “Are you going to marry me?”, communication. The worst thing you can do is assume, right? Then things are asked, they are spoken. Carlos: It is one of the things that I have learned a lot from her because you keep things to yourself and then get angry because you assume that the other person has to know what is bothering you, what you are dissatisfied with and you do not have to have a fight about something the other person was not aware of. ‘Here you are dying and learning,’ my grandmother said, that is, every day you are going to learn something new, you have to adapt, you may like it, you may not like it, but it does not have to be the end of the world if you talk things through.

