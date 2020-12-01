Michael Bublé’s kids steal the show during his holiday performance: Watch

The Disney Holiday Singalong was a family affair for Michael Bublé ! The Canadian crooner, 45, kicked off the musical event on Monday evening singing It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas from his home. The dad of three was joined by his wife Luisana Lopilato and their adorable kids—two-year-old daughter Vida and sons Noah, seven, and Elias, four—as he sung in front of a beautifully lit Christmas tree and cozy fireplace decked with stockings featuring the family’s initials.

Noah, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, but has since gone into remission, decorated cookies with icing, while Vida, dressed in a festive red frock and pigtails, played with ornaments. The Grammy winner’s wife and kids helped spread Christmas cheer belting out the holiday tune’s final line before wishing viewers a “Merry Christmas!”

Sharing a video of the performance, Michael wrote, “Now we all know who the real stars of the family are! Thank you @ABCNetwork #DisneyHolidaySingalong.” Ahead of his appearance on the special, the singer tweeted, “It means so much to my family and I to invite you into our home this Christmas.”

©ABC Michael was joined by his family for his holiday performance on Nov. 30

The Disney Holiday Singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, aimed to raise awareness for Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, which benefits Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish.

In addition to Michael, the third iteration in the ratings phenomenon franchise featured performances by Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington.