Drake shares another rare photo of his son Adonis

Drake shared another rare and adorable photo of his son Adonis Graham in his Instagram stories Monday. In the photo, Adonis is pointing up at a giant portrait of him with Drake and pointing at Dad. The rapper‘s mini-me is rocking some adorable braids that are in the shape of a heart.
On Sunday the rapper, born Aubrey Graham, uploaded another photo cuddled with Adonis in bed and they both looked blissfully in peace. He left the caption simple and only posted a “fingers crossed” emoji. Justin Bieber praised the photo in the comment and wrote, “Now this is beautiful.” Chance the Rapper and Dj Khaled showed love in the comments too.
The rapper is infamously known for keeping Adonis’s existence out of the public eye. Adonis was born October 11, 2017, but it wasn’t until May 28th, 2018 that the world found out about his “secret love child.” Drake was beefing with rapper Pusha T at the time and Pusha T released a diss track called “The Story of Adidon.” The rapper claimed in the vicious song that Drake had a child named Adonis with French model and former adult actress Sophie Brussaux. Brussaux is now an artist and activist, and was bombarded with hateful comments after the song’s release.
Pusha T named the song “The Story of Adidon” because he claimed Drake had an upcoming Adidas line. He also claimed that Drake was planning on using the collaboration to reveal his son to the world by using him for promotion and advertisements. Along with calling Drake a “deadbeat” who is ”hiding a child,” Pusha T attacked Drake’s alleged insecurities regarding his race.
Drake stayed quiet about the situation for a month and finally confirmed that he had a son with Brussaux, in lyrics from his fifth studio album Scorpion. Drake sang about Adonis and his relationship with Brussaux in 3 of the songs. He explained in “Emotionless” that he was never trying to hide Adonis from the world, he was trying to hide the world from his kid. Drake rapped:
“Look at the way we live I wasn‘t hidin’ my kid from the world
I was hidin‘ the world from my kid
From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate
Until you starin‘ at your seed, you can never relate
Breakin‘ news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs
The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call…”
Drake squashed the Adidas press run rumors last year in December in a 2 hour-plus interview with Rap Radar’s podcast. “At the time, I was working with Adidas, and we were toying with the idea of a name being a play off of my son’s name. I wasn’t revealing my son with Adidas,” Drake told Elliott Wilson and Brian “B.Dot” Miller. When asked by Wilson and Miller if he’d ever put an end to his issues with Pusha T the rapper quickly said no. “I have no desire to ever mend anything with that person,” Drake explained.
Check out all the other super cute pics Drake has posted of Adonis this year below:
Adonis turned 3 on October 11th and Drake made sure his little guy felt special. Adonis was surrounded by giant balloons and looked very excited. Drake captioned the pic “Young Stunna.’
Early in September Drake shared an adorable picture of Adonis in his first day of school outfit. Adonis was 2 at the time and was traveling in style with a personal chauffeur and rocking an all-black sweatsuit. Drake captioned the pic, “First Day Of School...The World Is Yours kid”
In June for fathers day, Drake showed off Adonis’s beautiful blonde curls. He was fresh from a nap and looked like a baby model. The rapped shouted out his fellow fathers and captioned the post, “Happy Fathers Day to all the real g’z handling business.”
On March 30 two weeks after the USA went into quarantine due to COVID-19, he shared a series of photos with Adonis, his parents, and Brussaux. The rapper used his platform to uplift and motivate fans during the scary and confusing time and encouraged them to “please keep your lights on.” The rapper wrote in the caption, “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”
Pro Tip: If you want to see more cute pics of Adonis check out his mom’s Instagram profile. She recently shared an adorable video of them doing Yoga together.