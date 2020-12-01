Gisele Bundchen soaks up the lunar energy under the full moon

Gisele Bundchen manifested under the full moon Sunday as she prepared for the Lunar eclipse. The 40-year-old supermodel looked like she was somewhere tropical in the middle of summer. Bundchen pointed out into the sky in nothing but a bikini and had her bare feet grounded in the ocean. The spiritual mama asked her followers to consider this question in her caption, “[Is] what you‘re doing today getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow?”



The Full Moon Lunar Ecplise took place on November 30th at 1:30 AM PST. Many believe that eclipses are one of the most important cosmic events that humans experience. According to the Instagram profile, Rising Woman, they signal big endings and beginnings and usher in change, “during eclipse season, the motto is ‘expect the unexpected.”’ The lunar eclipse took place in Gemini which activated the Gemini-Sagittarius axis. It’s apart of a continuous cycle of eclipses that began in mid-2020 and will continue until the end of 2021. While most years only have 4-5 maximum, 2020 had 7 total. There is still one more taking place on December 14th in the sign of Sagittarius.



Last night was a Penumbral eclipse meaning it only appeared a little darker than usual as opposed to a full or total eclipse. Per Rising woman, it isn‘t as intense as a full one but its impact will still be felt, especially for though who have personal planets in Gemini or Sagittarius. You may feel chaotic, tired, and sleepy, or have intense dreams but everyone’s charts are unique. The outlet recommends that instead of setting intentions or making new commitments, it’s best to rest and meditate around eclipse time. If you have a contract you have to sign, try, and wait for a few days. So be like Bundchen and put on a bikini in the middle of winter and soak up the lingering eclipse energy. Or you can take a guided meditation with the model on Insight Timer. According to the website, “Gisele believes we are all divine beings, and that when we quiet our minds, we will find that most of the answers we seek are inside us.”