Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate first Thanksgiving as an engaged couple

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton really enjoyed their first Thanksgiving as an engaged couple...even though their celebration was a few days late.

On Sunday, November 29, the happy couple celebrated their Thanksgiving a few days after the rest of the country. The singer took to her Instagram Story to share how she and her fiancé were celebrating the holiday with her 10.7 million fans.

“We are actually having Thanksgiving today right now,” Gwen shared with her followers as she pivoted the camera toward Blake. “And then we‘re going to be live on The Voice tomorrow, which is crazy!”

The footage also captured Shelton jokingly chugging a bottle of wine. “Oh my God!” she said with a laugh as he drank the alcohol straight from the bottle, “He‘s totally faking!”

She also posted their Christmas duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” as she gave everyone a view of their colorful spread across the dinner table.

On Thursday, before these two celebrated their belated holiday, Shelton posted a throwback selfie with Stefani to celebrate on Thanksgiving. “What a year we‘ve all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for!” he captioned the post. “Happy Thanksgiving y’all!!!”