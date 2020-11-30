Nicki Minaj shares sweet voice note featuring her 2-month-old baby boy

Nicki Minaj is still settling into motherhood just two months after giving birth to her baby boy--and now, she’s sharing the very first sneak peek at her bundle of joy with all of her dedicated fans.

Over the weekend, the rapper finally introduced her Twitter followers to her 2-month-old by using the new feature that lets users post audio recordings. In the short, 27-second clip, the new mom can be heard speaking to her baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed publicly.

“Say hi to the Barbz, papa bear. Say hi,” the Queens native said to the newborn, who replied back with a number of adorable coos. ”Whatcha doin’? Say something. Aww, you said hi to the Barbz? Good boy.”

Of course, her fanbase--who she lovingly refers to as the Barbz--was more than excited to hear this first glimpse of Nicki’s baby, especially since the rapper has been keeping mum about her personal life since her first child was born.

“AWWW SO CUTE,” one fan wrote. “Can we get a pic of his hand????”

“I bet he’s got the cutest most squishiest face ever,” replied another.

Fans were so amped up by the short audio clip that they even started editing remixes of Minaj’s songs with the baby’s coos included. Nicki responded to one of the edits saying, “No yall r freaking brazyyyyyyyyy wtffffffff.”

Nicki first announced she was pregnant back in July, revealing via a surprise maternity shoot that she was expecting her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty. She took to Instagram to reveal her growing baby bump while wearing one of her signature bright yellow wigs and a floral bikini set. In the caption, she simply wrote, “#Preggers.”

On September 30, Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child in Los Angeles, California.