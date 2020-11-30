Paris Jackson has been busy in the studio working on her own music

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, but I feel confident that the people that are supposed to hear this record are going to hear it. It’s going to reach them. And with regards to critics and stuff, I don’t really think they’re going to know how to critique it,” Jackson says.

Jackson recently split from her boyfriend and is now channeling her pain into her music. She released an 11 album track that came from her spending time in her bedroom nursing her broken heart.

“Everyone was just so welcoming and so kind and they held this project to be, like, very sacred. They understood my emotional connection to it and understood that this is my baby. They didn’t want to do anything that wasn’t authentic to who I am and they just took it to the next level,” Jackson said in the interview in regards to those who helped her with her first album.

Maybe we’ll be getting even more music from Jackson in the near future!