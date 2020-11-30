Cardi B defends 37 person Thanksgiving dinner amid rising COVID cases

After facing some major backlash for having almost 40 people at her home for Thanksgiving while the number of COVID-19 cases rise around the country, Cardi B has issued a response.

Cardi is the one who let all of her fans know just how full her house was for the holidays, tweeting about how “lit” the festivities were because of all the people in attendance.

“12kids and 25 adults over the holidays.It was lit !!” she tweeted.

This is the tweet that had everybody upset, with hundreds of replies telling Cardi that having huge gatherings during a pandemic isn’t something to brag about. Because of this, she proceeded to reply to a few of her followers, assuring fans that her and everybody else that came to her house were tested beforehand.

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me,” she wrote. “I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1.”

Another fan replied, relieved the gathering seemed to be as safe as possible, writing, “okay good thing that you got tested.” That’s when Cardi gave some more insight into her personal life these days, saying her and everyone else on her team are constantly taking COVID-19 tests.

“ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week,” she tweeted. “Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !”

While the rapper continued replying to concerned fans, she didn’t seem to understand all of the people upset over her gathering. Even though Cardi clearly tried to take every precaution possible, many fans pointed out that getting tested isn’t foolproof, since the incubation period for COVID-19 could be several days after coming in contact with someone who has the virus. Plus, this must be hurtful for a lot of people who also go to work every single day, but don’t have the money or the ability to get tested so often.