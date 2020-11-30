Ana de Armas wore a colorful puffer jacket on the back of Ben Affleck’s motorcycle

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck don’t seem to be skipping a beat during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they’ve often been seen safely out and about together. The famous couple has been dating for a little less than a year now and they can’t seem to get enough of each other.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the couple was seen engaging in some outdoor fun. The 48-year-old ‘Argo’ actor took out his Harley Davidson electric motorcycle for a ride around town with his 32-year-old Cuban actress girlfriend on the back of the bike in Brentwood, California.
For the occasion, Armas wore a very colorful pink, brown, lime green, and teal puffer jacket paired with black leggings and black sneakers. Affleck wore a grey sports jacket paired with jeans and green Nike sneakers. The couple each wore a helmet for safety. Affleck’s children, Samuel and Seraphina followed behind on their bicycles.
Just last week Affleck and Armas were spotted in New Orleans, Louisiana shooting some retakes for their psychological erotic thriller movie, ‘Deep Water,’ which is the same film the couple first met on when they were both cast for it. Pictures surfaced of the couple standing on a balcony together beaming with happiness, looking at Armas’ hand.
If you look closely at the pictures, it seems like Armas has a ring on her left hand. We’re unsure exactly if the rock on her finger is a prop for the film or if this famous duo took their relationship to the next level.
Affleck was previously married to actress, Jennifer Garner . They were together for 10 years and had three children together before filing for divorce in 2017, according to Insider. Affleck is best known for his roles in ‘Good Will Hunting,’ ‘Gone Girl,’ and Batman V. Superman.’