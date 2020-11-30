Ana de Armas wore a colorful puffer jacket on the back of Ben Affleck’s motorcycle

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck don’t seem to be skipping a beat during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they’ve often been seen safely out and about together. The famous couple has been dating for a little less than a year now and they can’t seem to get enough of each other.

©GrosbyGroup Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck riding around town together.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, the couple was seen engaging in some outdoor fun. The 48-year-old ‘Argo’ actor took out his Harley Davidson electric motorcycle for a ride around town with his 32-year-old Cuban actress girlfriend on the back of the bike in Brentwood, California.

For the occasion, Armas wore a very colorful pink, brown, lime green, and teal puffer jacket paired with black leggings and black sneakers. Affleck wore a grey sports jacket paired with jeans and green Nike sneakers. The couple each wore a helmet for safety. Affleck’s children, Samuel and Seraphina followed behind on their bicycles.