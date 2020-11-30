George Clooney opens up about proposing to Amal: ‘Took her a long time to say yes’

The actor admitted that having Amal in his life changed everything for him

 Amal Clooney  wasn’t quick to say yes to  George Clooney ’s marriage proposal. While promoting his new Netflix sci-fi film   The Midnight Sky , the Oscar winner revealed to CBS Sunday Morning that his-now wife took her time before accepting his proposal in 2014. “We never talked about marriage when we were dating and I asked her out of the blue, took her a long time to say yes,” he shared. “I was on my knee for like 20 minutes, I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.’”

George Clooney revealed that he proposed to Amal 'out of the blue'
Amal ultimately said yes and the power couple went on to tie the knot five months later in Venice, Italy and welcomed their twins, Ella and Alexander, in 2017. “There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me,” George confessed. “No question about that. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.”

He continued, “And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn’t at all, didn’t see coming.”

The 59-year-old actor admitted that he and Amal, 42, “never talked about having kids.” “Then one day we just said, “What do you think?’” George recalled. “We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They’re like, ‘You got a baby boy!’ and I was like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic!’ And they go, ‘And you got another one there.’ I was up for one. Again, I’m old. All of a sudden, it’s like two. It’s hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes just staring at this piece of paper going, ‘What? Two?’”

The proud dad of two added, “But I’m so glad they have each other.”

