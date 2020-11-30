Lola Consuelos made her family’s biscuit recipe and it looked beyond delicious

Lola Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ’ daughter showed off her baking skills over the weekend with a picture of a decadent treat. The 19-year-old shared a picture to her Instagram story on Sunday that had us drooling.
On Sunday, according to the college student’s Instagram stories, she went on a stroll through New York City to take in the beautiful sunny weather with the family’s dog, Chewie. Consuelos must have built up an appetite because the next slide on her story was a picture of a Sunday brunch treat. The 19-year-old posted a photo of two scones perfectly placed on a plate alongside a ramekin of jam and another of butter. The scones glistened in the picture and looked beyond delicious.
Consuelos seems to be on a baking roll as she virtually appeared on her mom’s morning talk show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” last week for a Thanksgiving special. Ripa baked some of the family’s traditional recipes, one of them being their cheesy biscuits, as her 19-year-old daughter assisted her famous mom by buttering the biscuits on air.
In addition to their daughter, Ripa and Consuelos’ other children, 23-year-old Michael, and 17-year-old Joaquin also virtually appeared with their sister and dad on the show. The famous family’s cheesy biscuit recipe has been often talked about so it was a treat to finally get in on the secret during this taping of the show.
When Consuelos isn’t baking biscuits, she’s being candid about the “thirst trap” photos her mom posts of her dad. Back in August Ripa and her teen daughter sat down together to film a video for People TV and the talk show host revealed that her daughter doesn’t approve of all the shirtless, “thirst trap” pictures Ripa posts of her husband. “That‘s disgusting. I had to block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still,” Consuelos hilariously said about the photos.