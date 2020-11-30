Lola Consuelos made her family’s biscuit recipe and it looked beyond delicious

Lola Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ’ daughter showed off her baking skills over the weekend with a picture of a decadent treat. The 19-year-old shared a picture to her Instagram story on Sunday that had us drooling.

©@kellyripa Kelly Ripa and her daughter, Lola Consuelos posing together.

On Sunday, according to the college student’s Instagram stories, she went on a stroll through New York City to take in the beautiful sunny weather with the family’s dog, Chewie. Consuelos must have built up an appetite because the next slide on her story was a picture of a Sunday brunch treat. The 19-year-old posted a photo of two scones perfectly placed on a plate alongside a ramekin of jam and another of butter. The scones glistened in the picture and looked beyond delicious.

©Lola Consuelos Lola Consuelos’ photo of her delicious looking biscuits.

Consuelos seems to be on a baking roll as she virtually appeared on her mom’s morning talk show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” last week for a Thanksgiving special. Ripa baked some of the family’s traditional recipes, one of them being their cheesy biscuits, as her 19-year-old daughter assisted her famous mom by buttering the biscuits on air.