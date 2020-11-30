First Lady Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas decorations

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House. First Lady Melania Trump unveiled on Monday the 2020 White House holiday décor. This year’s theme “America the Beautiful” is a tribute to the “majesty of our great Nation,” the White House said in a press release. “The timeless treasures represented in this year’s holiday showcase remind us of the true American spirit. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home.”

“I am excited to announce this year’s White House holiday theme, ‘America the Beautiful,’” the first lady, 50, said in a statement. “Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens. From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”

President Donald Trump’s wife added, “Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

The Blue Room of the People’s House is home to the official White House Christmas tree, which was delivered Nov. 23. The 18 and 1/2 foot tall Fraser fir features ornaments created by students who were asked “to artistically depict what makes their state beautiful by highlighting the people, places, and things that capture the spirit of the state in which they call home.” The Red Room of the White House pays tribute to “America’s everyday heroes who serve as first responders and frontline workers” with handmade ornaments that “highlight the many professionals and volunteers who serve their communities with a spirit of generosity.”