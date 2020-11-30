Megan Fox files for divorce from Brian Austin Green

Seven months after their separation, Megan Fox has filed for divorce from her husband Brian Austin Green. In addition, although the ex-partner wanted to end well after ten years of marriage (almost 16 being together) and three children in common, the truth is that they have started a cross of accusations that does not stop. The Transformers interpreter wanted to file a request for separation in a court in Los Angeles and would have asked to obtain legal and physical custody of the three children: Noah Shannon, 8 years; Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4. According to the petition, the actress would like to avoid that the processing takes longer than necessary and that both get into a spiral of possible compensation or support demands, a point which her ex doesn‘t seem to entirely agree with. Will they come to an understanding?

©GettyImages

The last confrontation between the actors arose at the beginning of November as a result of Green posting a photo of his son on social networks. Upon seeing it, the Fox posted a message in which she reproached her ex-husband for this action. “Why does Journey have to be in this photo? It is not difficult to cut them or choose photos in which they do not appear. Yesterday I had a great Halloween with them and you will notice that they do not appear on my profile. I know you love your children. But I don‘t know why you can’t stop using them on social networks,” she wrote angrily. In addition, Fox began a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly more than five months ago, with whom she made her debut as a couple just a few days ago at the American Music Awards gala.

©GettyImages

The actress debuted a new tattoo this past Sunday in honor of her current boyfriend, whom she met on the set of Randall Emmett‘s film Midnight in the Switchgrass. From what has been seen in her images in recent days, Megan has engraved the words “the gunman” in Spanish at the height of her clavicle, which refers to the artist’s name (”machine gun Kelly”). Will it be the actress’s ultimate love? We wish them all the best.