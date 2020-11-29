Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spent first Thanksgiving together with his kids

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas took their relationship to the next level. The 48-year-old A-lister and 32-year-old Knives Out star spent their first Thanksgiving together and apparently it was filled with family. After filming reshoots for their upcoming thriller Dark Water in New Orleans, the pair flew back to L.A. for the holiday, according to PEOPLE. A source told the publication that Armfleck got to spend Thanksgiving with Ben’s kids!

©GrosbyGroup Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been filming in New Orleans

Ben hosted his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner , at his house for turkey day. Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and eight-year-old son Samuel all came over for the dinner. “Ben and Ana seem great,” says the source. “Everyone seemed very happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “Ana has been traveling so she had not seen the kids for a while.” We’re unsure if they had to quarantine prior to seeing the kids.

Ana and Ben were spotted out and about quite a bit over the holiday week. On Wednesday, the pair shopped in Beverly Hills with a friend. The day after Thanksgiving, they were seen cruising around L.A. on Ben’s motorcycle. They’re no doubt enjoying being back in their home state!

This past Monday, Ben and Ana were on set in New Orleans. Sneaky paps snapped photos of the lovebirds kissing on a balcony there. Eagle eye onlookers have recently speculated that the twosome could be walking down the aisle soon. Ana has been seen rocking a large diamond ring, though it could simply be part of her movie wardrobe.

Ana and Ben have been dating since last year. The duo first met on the set of their film Deep Water and have been going strong ever since. They’ve been quarantining together during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s unknown if the move-in is permanent.