How Camila Cabello’s response to public scrutiny changed Shawn Mendes’ life

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello exemplify relationships at their finest. Life in lockdown suited the starry pair, who lived a simple life together for three months during the global pandemic. The 22-year-old Wonder singer recently opened up to GQ about getting to enjoy a normal routine with his 23-year-old Havana girlfriend and how it changed his perspective. Among other things, Camila inspired Shawn to be kinder to himself, especially when it comes to his body.

©@camila_cabello Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello lived together for three months in lockdown

Despite Shawn seemingly leading an idyllic life, his outlook was far from perfect. “Some days I would have three hours of sleep, [because] I’d get up two hours early just to be able to work out,” she said. The voice in his head taunted him: “If you don’t work out, you’re going to lose fans.”

Things only worsened after his trending Calvin Klein campaign, which made Shawn tie his self-worth to being in tip top shape. He was able to help himself with journaling and meditation, but it seems Camila also played a part in getting his mindset on a better track.

Shawn saw how much worse Camila’s body was treated by the public and media. The way she handled it all truly affected him. He calls her “so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s.” Shawn revealed that her relationship with her body “really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.” He realized things like “taking that extra few hours of sleep, instead of waking up to pump iron, is a better choice sometimes.”