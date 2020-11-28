Jennifer Aniston is the ultimate dog mom to new rescue pup: See the photos!

Jennifer Aniston was extra grateful for her new pup Lord Chesterfield this Thanksgiving. The 51-year-old Friends icon treated fans to some sweet snaps of her and her latest rescue dog on Friday, November 27, simply writing: “we’re grateful.” The series of photos shows Jen cuddling and playing with little LC, who’s grown quite a bit since she first introduced him to the world over a month ago.

Scroll to see the photos!

Jen was her usual stunning self in the holiday photos. Donning fitted jeans and a black sweater, the California-kissed star looked ready for a Turkey Day at home. Her new pup was equally easy on the eyes, looking like a doggy model. The Morning Show leading lady flaunted her love for Chesterfield, who joined her other dogs Clyde, a Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white Pitbull, back in October.

Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the cuteness of it all, making Jennifer’s comments section look like virtual red carpet. “This dog has star quality,” David Spade wrote, point blank. Meanwhile, Isla Fisher commented: “Happy thanksgiving to you sweetness.” Diane Keaton echoed that sentiment with: “HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!”

One comment stood out amongst the sea of other A-lister and fan replies, which included: Naomi Campbell, Whitney Cummings, Sean Hayes, Michelle Pfieffer and Orlando Bloom . Three emojis was all it took to send Hollywood aficionados and the media into a tizzy. “👏🏼🙏🏼❤️,” replied Justin Theroux .

Jennifer’s ex-husband publicly sent her holiday wishes and fans were thrilled. Many celebrated the fact that the pair, who were hit by tons of media scrutiny during their relationship, have remained friends.

Anyway, back to Lord Chesterfield! Jennifer rescued the charming lab back in October from The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Studio City, California. The 501c3 rescue center also serves as a luxury dog hotel and was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. See how she introduced him to the world here!