Gigi Hadid kisses her baby girl in sweetest new photo of the pair yet

Gigi Hadid ’s mom Yolanda Hadid treated fans to one of the most adorable photos of her daughter’s newborn yet. The 25-year-old model hosted an intimate Thanksgiving dinner this week, bringing together both her and longtime love Zayn Malik ’s families. Despite the 2020-ness of it all, it was an extra special Thanksgiving as it was the first one with the couple’s newborn baby. Yolanda shared photos from the party to her Instagram story, giving us all another glimpse at the child, whose face is being kept out of the public eye.

©@yolanda.hadid Gigi Hadid and her newborn daughter

The sweetest photo from Yolanda’s batch captured new mom Gigi kissing and cuddling her bundle of joy. “You are my sunshine,” a sticker over the snap read. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also posted a photo with the baby’s other grandma, Zayn’s mom Tricia Malik. “Mamma’s,” she captioned the pic.