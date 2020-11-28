JLo and A-Rod throw epic dance party with their kids

The gang gathered in their living room and counted down playing the song. Christmas appeared in full swing in the household, with white trees and dazzling lights lining the fireplace. At the end of the countdown, JLo exclaimed: “hit it!” And with that, she and the kids, who had a few friends over, immediately began to move to the music. Alex opted out, stepping off camera and taking a seat on the couch.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme shared a sweet embrace

For us, the sweetest moment was seeing JLo and her daughter Emme Muniz, 12, hug and dance together. “Love my Lulu!” Jennifer wrote over a video of her holding Emme close. She was clearly excited to be able to celebrate with her family.

“In the Morning” naturally caused a buzz this week, but in a way that was unexpectedly au natural. “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: @mertalas & @macpiggott,” Jennifer wrote in a post alongside a photo she posed nude for. The cover snap quickly gained over 7 million likes and heaps of comments.