Gloria Estefan admits the loss of her mother affected her music

Gloria Estefan shared one of her most emotional family moments in the last episode of her Red Table Talk show, opening up about the loss of her mother and the stages of grief.

The Miami based singer and her family have shared with the audience some intense topics, diving into extremely personal thoughts, and opening the conversation for some unresolved issues the public might relate to, such as mental health, divorce and LGBTQ acceptance.

The fan-favorite series recently launched on Facebook Watch and served as the perfect spinoff from the original Red Table Talk starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris.

This new episode intends to help the public with Healing After Loss, celebrating Gloria’s mother, described as “a true diva” by the artist, while Emily Estefan revealed her grandmother was her best friend, including some beautiful family footage.