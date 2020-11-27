Gloria Estefan admits the loss of her mother affected her music

Gloria Estefan shared one of her most emotional family moments in the last episode of her Red Table Talk show, opening up about the loss of her mother and the stages of grief.
The Miami based singer and her family have shared with the audience some intense topics, diving into extremely personal thoughts, and opening the conversation for some unresolved issues the public might relate to, such as mental health, divorce and LGBTQ acceptance.
The fan-favorite series recently launched on Facebook Watch and served as the perfect spinoff from the original Red Table Talk starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Norris.
This new episode intends to help the public with Healing After Loss, celebrating Gloria’s mother, described as “a true diva” by the artist, while Emily Estefan revealed her grandmother was her best friend, including some beautiful family footage.
Lili Estefan also opened up about the devastating situation she faced, losing her mom at an early age, coping with the family pressure of suppressing her feelings during the holidays, and breaking the generational trauma.
The family also hosted a conversation with grief expert David Kessler, the author of Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief, and ultimately helped Gloria’s sister Rebecca overcome some of her thoughts, as she admitted what she felt after her miscarriage.
The 63-year-old performer talked about the relationship with her mother in a previous episode, revealing details of the terrible accident she suffered and the reaction of her mom after not being in contact for two years.
The new show has proven to be a success among the latino community, even producing a special episode about Kate del Castillo’s relationship with “El Chapo” Guzmán.