Elizabeth Hurley and her sister shock fans with matching bikini flick

As it turns out, Elizabeth Hurley isn’t the only one in her family that looks absolutely amazing in a swimsuit.

The model posted a photo on Instagram with her older sister Kate, which shows the two of them wearing matching bikinis from her swimwear line. Both of the suits feature a cute paisley print, with Elizabeth wearing pink and her sister choosing blue. The bikinis also feature some gold details on the straps for an extra set of bling.

To make matters even more precious, the matching suits are an ode to their mother, who used to dress the sisters in matching clothes throughout their childhood.

“Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag,” she wrote in the caption. “When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching.”

She went on to let fans know that a major Black Friday sale is happening on her site, meaning all of us can buy some matching suits for our sisters or anyone else in the family.



This throwback photo was taken during the earlier stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, when Elizabeth isolated with some of her family members at her Herefordshire countryside estate.

“We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons,” she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview back in April. “There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.”

At the time, though, she said she was “completely paranoid” and wanted to keep everyone safe, so it was just her leaving the house to get any essentials for the entire family. Still, even though it was a scary time for everyone involved, Elizabeth got the whole family organized so they could run a tight ship and keep everyone safe.