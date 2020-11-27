Elizabeth Hurley and her sister shock fans with matching bikini flick

As it turns out, Elizabeth Hurley isn’t the only one in her family that looks absolutely amazing in a swimsuit.
The model posted a photo on Instagram with her older sister Kate, which shows the two of them wearing matching bikinis from her swimwear line. Both of the suits feature a cute paisley print, with Elizabeth wearing pink and her sister choosing blue. The bikinis also feature some gold details on the straps for an extra set of bling.
Brooke Shields promotes body positivity for women over 50
Salma Hayek rocks purple hair in tribute to late friend Prince
To make matters even more precious, the matching suits are an ode to their mother, who used to dress the sisters in matching clothes throughout their childhood.
“Me and my glorious sister during lockdown this summer, flying the Elizabeth Hurley Beach flag,” she wrote in the caption. “When we were growing up, we were always dressed in identical clothes but in pink or blue, so we secretly still love matching.”
She went on to let fans know that a major Black Friday sale is happening on her site, meaning all of us can buy some matching suits for our sisters or anyone else in the family.
This throwback photo was taken during the earlier stages of the COVID-19 lockdown, when Elizabeth isolated with some of her family members at her Herefordshire countryside estate.
“We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons,” she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview back in April. “There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.”
At the time, though, she said she was “completely paranoid” and wanted to keep everyone safe, so it was just her leaving the house to get any essentials for the entire family. Still, even though it was a scary time for everyone involved, Elizabeth got the whole family organized so they could run a tight ship and keep everyone safe.
“If it weren‘t for the fact that we’re terrified of losing loved ones, we’re actually quite happy cocooned up together,” she continued. “The TV isn‘t allowed to be turned on until 6pm so we don’t turn into couch potatoes.”
Elizabeth Hurley looks fabulous in a red hot bikini picture she posted
Elizabeth Hurley fondly remembers ex Steve Bing as son Damian breaks silence about dad’s sudden death
Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian couldn’t look more alike in latest photo
Since this photo was taken and lockdown came to an end, Elizabeth was recently seen working in Latvia, where she has shared several swimsuit selfies with her fans. She also shared another throwback bikini picture recently, thinking back to the times before COVID-19, when life was so much more carefree.
“Memories of happy, Covid free times, shooting bikinis on the beach 😘” she wrote under the photoshoot flick.