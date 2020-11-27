Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are seeking protection from an alleged stalker

Sofia Vergara , Joe Manganiello , and her son are reportedly seeking court-ordered protection from an alleged stalker, a man their friend claims is potentially dangerous

According to reports from TMZ, Luis Balaguer filed documents seeking a restraining order against an alleged stalker. The producer claims the suspect is a mentally unstable stalker who was recently arrested for trespassing the Colombian actress’s gated community.



This comes as Balaguer ﻿says the man in question has a fixation on him, Sofia, her husband, and her son, Manolo, claiming that he has repeatedly harassed them. The documents go on to state that the stalker actually admitted that he was stalking them when he got busted for trespassing on their property during one incident.

According to Luis, Sofia and her entire family fear for their lives because of the alleged stalker, who has a history of domestic violence arrests and others have already gotten restraining orders against him. With this filing, they want a judge to force the suspect to stay at least 100 yards away from them at all times.

Luckily, Sofia and Joe still seem to be living life to the fullest, despite the alleged stalker.

On Sunday, the actress and her husband shared some beautiful throwback photos on Instagram from their extravagant Florida wedding, marking five years since they first exchanged their vows.

“Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️you!” Vergara wrote under some snaps of the newlyweds cutting their cake and gazing into each other’s eyes at the altar.