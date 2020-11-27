Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are seeking protection from an alleged stalker

Sofia Vergara , Joe Manganiello , and her son are reportedly seeking court-ordered protection from an alleged stalker, a man their friend claims is potentially dangerous
According to reports from TMZ, Luis Balaguer filed documents seeking a restraining order against an alleged stalker. The producer claims the suspect is a mentally unstable stalker who was recently arrested for trespassing the Colombian actress’s gated community.
This comes as Balaguer says the man in question has a fixation on him, Sofia, her husband, and her son, Manolo, claiming that he has repeatedly harassed them. The documents go on to state that the stalker actually admitted that he was stalking them when he got busted for trespassing on their property during one incident.
According to Luis, Sofia and her entire family fear for their lives because of the alleged stalker, who has a history of domestic violence arrests and others have already gotten restraining orders against him. With this filing, they want a judge to force the suspect to stay at least 100 yards away from them at all times.
Luckily, Sofia and Joe still seem to be living life to the fullest, despite the alleged stalker.
On Sunday, the actress and her husband shared some beautiful throwback photos on Instagram from their extravagant Florida wedding, marking five years since they first exchanged their vows.
“Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️you!” Vergara wrote under some snaps of the newlyweds cutting their cake and gazing into each other’s eyes at the altar.
Manganiello reciprocated the love by posting a video of the two of them dancing to Frank Sinatra‘s “The Way You Look Tonight,” adding: “Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor. I love you so much.”
To celebrate the big milestone, Sofia and Joe spent the day outside while enjoying the company of one another and their precious pup. Sofia posted a few flicks of her and her husband at a picnic alongside some of their extended family, writing, “Aniversary family picnic!”
Beside giving us a look at the fun anniversary activity, these photos also show off Joe’s latest hair change. After recently shocking fans by donning a bleach blonde ‘do, Manganiello made things even more exciting with an electric blue mohawk standing vibrantly on the top of his head.
Their family really seems to love the outdoors, also spending their Thanksgiving outside. But this time, Joe wasn’t the only one with an unexpected look on top of his head as the whole family was rocking some Turkey hats for the festivities.