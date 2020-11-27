Bad Bunny drops ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ and a star-studded music video

On “<3,” the final track from Yo Hago Lo Que Me De La Gana, Bad Bunny promised fans he would release another album in 9 months--and he did exactly that.

“Y en nueve mese‘ vuelvo y saco otro / Pa‘ retirarme tranquilo como Miguel Cotto,” Bunny said on the project he released back in February, promising both another release in November and also, his retirement.

While Bad Bunny retiring like Miguel Cotto--a fellow Puerto Rican and professional boxer--is still up in the air, the reggaeton star kept the first part of his promise by releasing, El Último Tour Del Mundo (The Last Tour of the World) on November 27.

As he dropped the album at midnight following a day full of Thanksgiving festivities, Benito also dropped a star-studded music video for the first single off the album, “Yo Visto Así.”

The video features appearances from Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara, Ryan Garcia, Karol G, Luka Sabbat and more, as Bad Bunny sings about the fact that he he’s going to dress however he wants to, no matter how anybody else feels about it.

“Yo visto así, no me vo‘a cambiar/ Si no te gusta no tienes que mirar

Yo visto así, no me vo‘a cambiar/ Me pongo lo que quiera, tú no lo va‘ a pagar.”

“This is how I dress, I’m not going to change / If you don’t like it, don’t look.

This is how I dress, I’m not going to change / I wear whatever I want, you’re not going to pay for it.”



The songs on El Último Tour Del Mundo are far different from what we’ve heard on Bad Bunny’s last few projects, which is something he did on purpose. “It’s completely different from YHLQMDLG. This is a more sentimental album, more chill, the kind of thing you can listen to in your room,” Bad Bunny said to Billboard.

