John Travolta thanks fans for ‘incredible’ support following wife Kelly Preston’s death

The actor’s wife passed away in July

 John Travolta  is thankful for his fans this year. On Thursday, the Grease star, 66, wished his followers a happy Thanksgiving with a video message thanking them for their support following the death of his wife  Kelly Preston . In the video, the actor said, “I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year. Happy Thanksgiving and always love.”

Thursday was John and his kids Ella, 20, and 10-year-old Benjamin’s first Thanksgiving since Kelly’s passing. Ella also marked the holiday on Nov. 26 with a scenic image captioned: “Wishing you all a wonderful and happy Thanksgiving❤️✨ so very grateful for the incredible people I get to spend every day with and for all of you.”

Kelly passed away in July following a private two-year battle with breast cancer. John announced his wife’ death on Instagram at the time writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston passed away in July of 2020

He continued, “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT.”

