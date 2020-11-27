Courteney Cox recreated one of the most iconic ‘Friends’ scenes and it’s beyond amazing

We’ve been anxiously waiting for a potential ‘Friends’ reunion to happen as it’s been teased for what feels like forever now. It’s rumored that the anticipated reunion might happen next year but in the meantime, we’ll just keep replaying one of the ‘Friends’ star’s recreation of one of the show’s Thanksgiving episodes.

In honor of Thanksgiving this year, Courteney Cox who played Monica Geller on the show recreated an iconic moment from a specific 1998 ‘Friends’ episode. The 56-year-old actress reenacted the legendary moment when Geller danced for her boyfriend, Chandler Bing with a raw turkey on her head.

The funny video posted to Instagram started with Cox talking to the camera wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you’re having a great day,“ she started. ”I’m feeling so thankful, and also, if I get one more goddamn gif with that turkey on my head dancing like a f—king fool, I’m just gonna snap,” she joked.

Cox then played a GIF from the famous scene and continued speaking. “So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy.” Then the moment ‘Friends’ fans have been waiting for - the actress proceeded to put a raw turkey on her head while shimmying and dancing in her kitchen to the theme song of the show. Cox didn’t leave out any details as she even whipped out a pair of sunglasses and wore a green shirt just like her character did in the favorite episode. Could Cox BE any funnier?