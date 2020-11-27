Kaley Cuoco’s dog passed away: “She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her”

Some sad news in the celebrity world this week. Petunia, the dog of actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook passed away on Wednesday. Anyone who has had a pet knows how they become a member of your family and it’s always devastating to lose them. Cuoco and Cook each took to their Instagram accounts earlier this week to share the news.

Cook’s post was a collection of sweet photos in tribute of Petunia. “After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest. For that I am happy. We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you. You’re forever my old lady😭😘😍 I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel❤️❤️❤️,” the caption read.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram story to honor her late dog while also mentioning Paws For Life K9 Rescue, the nonprofit where Cuoco adopted Petunia from.

“We were so honored to love her in her final days,” Cuoco’s Instagram story read. ”We love you dear special Petunia. You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop.”

Cuoco and Cook are big animal lovers and are always adopting animals such as dogs and horses to give them a home and a better life.