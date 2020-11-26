Eva Longoria rocks cute socks with her sons face on them

Eva Longoria was a proud mom and rocked adorable socks with her son Santiago Enrique’s face on them. Longoria was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, California in a comfy black outfit.
The actress wore a black hoodie and matching leggings. The hoodie said “Ole” and is from her brother’s boutique. She accessorized the outfit with sunglasses, a leather crossbody tan Hermes bag, and combat boots. But the star of the outfit was the tall socks with Enriques’s precious face. Longoria gave birth to her son in June of 2018, with husband José Bastón whom she married in Mexico back in May of 2016.
According to the Daily Mail, Longoria recently returned from Oklahoma, where she was filming her new comedy film Unplugging. Longoria replaced Isla Fisher in the film due to scheduling conflicts. According to IMDB, she is starring alongside Dan Walsh as they play a couple who needs to save their marriage. They decide they should go on a rustic getaway away from parenting for a digital detox with no cell service, Internet, or social media. The couple is then met with unearthly encounters, strong edibles, and cranky locals.
Longoria has been enjoying her time home and has been posting adorable pictures of her and Enrique all week. On Sunday mommy and son were twins in matching “muñeca ” and “muñeco” t-shirts and black pants. Longoria captioned the adorable pic, “Clowning around this beautiful Sunday! What are y’all up to today? #SundayFunday.”
On Monday she shared another sweet video of her baking cookies with her mini-me. Enrique was a little hard to work with but they got the job done. She captioned the video, “Baking With Santi Sometimes baking doesn’t always go as planned 🍪 Despite the obstacles, the pan de polvo cookies came out great!! Again, I still believe @jennifer.garner would be proud! 🤣#SantiPretendBakingShow”
Later in the day Longoria posted an adorable photo rocking the same sweater she was wearing shopping but in Grey. Enrique wore a matching black one. She shouted out her brother‘s company in the caption and wrote, “Happy Monday! And “Ole You!” So proud of my brother @manuelgutierrez6 new apparel company that celebrates YOU! Ole Manuel! @oleyouboutique.”