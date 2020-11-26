Eva Longoria rocks cute socks with her sons face on them

Eva Longoria was a proud mom and rocked adorable socks with her son Santiago Enrique’s face on them. Longoria was spotted running errands in Los Angeles, California in a comfy black outfit.

The actress wore a black hoodie and matching leggings. The hoodie said “Ole” and is from her brother’s boutique. She accessorized the outfit with sunglasses, a leather crossbody tan Hermes bag, and combat boots. But the star of the outfit was the tall socks with Enriques’s precious face. Longoria gave birth to her son in June of 2018, with husband José Bastón whom she married in Mexico back in May of 2016.

©GrosbyGroup Eva Longoria rocks adorable socks with Baby Sebastian’s face

According to the Daily Mail, Longoria recently returned from Oklahoma, where she was filming her new comedy film Unplugging. Longoria replaced Isla Fisher in the film due to scheduling conflicts. According to IMDB, she is starring alongside Dan Walsh as they play a couple who needs to save their marriage. They decide they should go on a rustic getaway away from parenting for a digital detox with no cell service, Internet, or social media. The couple is then met with unearthly encounters, strong edibles, and cranky locals.