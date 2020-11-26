Ranking the Worst to Best Kardashian Christmas trees

There are many things the Kardashian’s love, and one of them is the holidays. They are known for releasing a Christmas card every year and hosting lavish over the top parties straight out of a movie. Kris Jenner is undoubtedly the queen of Christmas decorating but her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are following in her footsteps. And we all know the one thing everyone who celebrates Christmas needs is a tree! While most of their trees have been stunning, some were subpar. Here are the 10 Worst to Best Kardashian Christmas trees over the years.

10. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 2019

Kimye had the world very confused last year when they started sharing photos of their “Christmas trees.” The clusters resembled cotton balls, toilet paper, and those white towels in a fancy hotel bathroom. Many fans suspected it must have been West’s turn to choose decorations. Score: 1/10

©Kim Kardashian Kimye’s Tree 2019

9. Kourtney Kardashian 2020

The tree Kourtney posted on her Instagram stories today may be following the “Thanksgiving tree” tradition she invented in 2013 but either way, the tree is a little… basic. Santa also looks a little thin. Score: 2/10

