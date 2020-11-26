Michael B. Jordan is joining OnlyFans

Michael B. Jordan is now planning to launch his own OnlyFans account, but it might not be for the reason you think.

The successful actor who was recently crowned as People’s Sexiest Man Alive admitted that he wants to join the popular adult-content platform for a good cause, explaining to Jimmy Kimmel during his most recent appearance in the show.

However the account will be focused on Michael’s facial hair, as he discovered during his time in lockdown that he could grow a full mustache.

“I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow.”

The 33-year-old Hollywood star revealed that he created a whole personality around his soon-to-be famous mustache, describing him as “Murphy,” adding that “we call him Murph for short,” and confessing his fans that his OnlyFans would consist on “eating fruits, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild.”

The best part about the recent news is that the Black Panther star will direct all the proceeds towards “a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”