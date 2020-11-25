Jennifer Lopez poses completely nude for her new music cover art

Jennifer Lopez stripped down for her new music. The 51-year-old singer unveiled Wednesday the official cover art for her upcoming single In The Morning, which drops Friday, Nov. 27. The mom of two went nude for the cover art wearing only her engagement ring. “Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: @mertalas & @macpiggott,” Jennifer captioned the post.

The singer’s followers were quick to react to the Hustlers star’s sultry photo. “If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will 🤣!!!!!! WOW!!!! Can’t wait for the single and the beauty drop!!!” celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson commented, while Rita Ora wrote, “Legend 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.” Jennifer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared the cover art on his Instagram Story with fire emojis. J.Lo teased the cover art on Tuesday posting a video of her baring it all with the hashtags: “InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic.”

At the E! People’s Choice Awards earlier this month, Jennifer was honored with the People’s Icon Award. In her speech, the Maid in Manhattan actress encouraged girls to be proud of who they are. “As a Latina and as a woman, we have to work twice as hard to get the opportunities, sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions, it made the people around me nervous,” she said. “The more that they said that I couldn’t, the more that I knew that I had to. So now here I stand so very grateful knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold, but from the love that I feel from all of you.”