Singer Flor Silvestre dies at 90 years

Mexico and the entire world of Latin entertainment mourns the departure of the talented actress and singer Flor Silvestre, mother of Pepe Águilar , grandmother of Angela Águilar , and Antonio Águilar’s love of his life. The artist passed away this Wednesday at the age of 90 at her home, the El Soyate ranch, in Zacatecas, Mexico.



©Photo courtesy of the Águilar family Flor Silvestre left a legacy not only on the screen but through her family of incredible artists, including her granddaughter, Ángela

Flor Silvestre, whose birth name was Guillermina Jiménez Chabolla, was one of the artists from the golden era of Mexican cinema. She is also remembered for her melodious voice. More than 200 albums and some 90 films testify Silvestre’s brilliant contribution to the entertainment industry.

Through a statement released by the Águilar family, they confirmed the sad news: “To all the media, followers and friends: It is with deep pain that we want to inform you that this morning, peacefully and due to natural causes at her home in Zacatecas, the actress and singer Flor Silvestre passed away at the age of 90.”

“The Águilar family appreciates the affection that they always had for Mrs. Flor and we ask them for respect and understanding in this moment they are living,” they added.



©Photo courtesy of the Águilar family The Águilar family notified the press via a statement.

An incredible track record

Born in Salamanca on August 16, 1930, Flor was not only a singer of regional Mexican music but also an actress. Throughout her career she released more than 200 albums and participated in 90 films.

