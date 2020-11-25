Taylor Swift reveals what song she had the “most fun” re-recording

While it might not be what she imagined herself doing when she started her career so many years ago, Taylor Swift has been having a “really good time” re-recording her first six albums. But, while the whole process has been enjoyable, the singer was particularly excited to revisit one of her earliest hits.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Swift shared that “Love Story,” the smash hit single off of her 2008 sophomore album Fearless, was the track that she was most thrilled to return to.

“So far, of the ones I‘ve recorded, I think it’s been the most fun doing ’Love Story’ because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I’m a different singer now,” she said. ”So it’s been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song.”

Taylor chose to re-record the six projects she released prior to her 2019 album, Lover, due to a dispute with her previous record label, Big Machine Label Group.

As fans of the star probably remember, Taylor claimed that Big Machine, run by Scott Borchetta, did not give her the proper opportunity to acquire her masters before they were sold to Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun. According to Taylor, this wasn’t the first time Braun tried to “bully” her throughout her career, making this an even tougher blow.

Swift posted about the purchase in November of last year, asking her fans for help through a post on her Tumblr account. In the piece, the singer claimed that Borchetta and Braun were blocking her from performing her own music at awards shows or using those songs in her Netflix documentary.