Ivanka Trump shows love for her pregnant sister-in-law Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s impending bundle of joy means a new niece or nephew for Ivanka Trump . President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter, 39, showed her support for her expectant sister-in-law on Tuesday liking a photo Karlie tweeted of herself cradling her growing baby bump.

©Twitter Ivanka Trump liked a photo of her pregnant sister-in-law Karlie Kloss

Karlie, 28, is married to Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner’s younger brother Joshua. Following the couple’s engagement in 2018, Ivanka wrote, “So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

It’s no secret that the families share different political views. Back in January, Karlie revealed that she planned on voting against President Trump in the 2020 presidential election. “Andy [Cohen], I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

that’s that on that ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v7gO4MSUda — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 17, 2020

Last year, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel spoke about her connection to the Trump administration. “It’s been hard,” she confessed to British Vogue. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Karlie told Vogue in 2018 that she’s with Joshua “despite the complications.” “At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass—forget what the public says, forget social media,” she said. “I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications. It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men.”

