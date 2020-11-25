Emma Stone and her mom sat next to a very famous couple at her first Golden Globes

There’s nothing like an actor thinking back to their first award show after they’ve made it big. Actress, Emma Stone recently reminisced on the first time she went to the Golden Globes and she dished all about it to Jimmy Fallon .

The 32-year-old virtually appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to discuss her new film, ‘The Croods: A New Age.’

While on the talk show, Stone recalled what her experience was like at her first Golden Globe award show where she was nominated for the Best Actress in the Comedy or Musical category in 2011 for her role in ‘Easy A.’ A younger Stone brought her mom as her date to the award show where the two ended up sitting next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and had a great night.

“That was my first time going to the Golden Globes,” Stone said. ”It was very, very, very exciting so I took my mom with me. We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. We were like, ‘Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa,’” the actress said to Fallon.