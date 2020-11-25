Emma Stone and her mom sat next to a very famous couple at her first Golden Globes

There’s nothing like an actor thinking back to their first award show after they’ve made it big. Actress, Emma Stone recently reminisced on the first time she went to the Golden Globes and she dished all about it to Jimmy Fallon .
The 32-year-old virtually appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to discuss her new film, ‘The Croods: A New Age.’
While on the talk show, Stone recalled what her experience was like at her first Golden Globe award show where she was nominated for the Best Actress in the Comedy or Musical category in 2011 for her role in ‘Easy A.’ A younger Stone brought her mom as her date to the award show where the two ended up sitting next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and had a great night.
Emma Stone marries SNL’s Dave McCary in secret ceremony
Emma Stone hinted at wanting to start a family with husband Dave McCary
Emma Stone’s “Cruella” spin-off film is going straight to Disney+ instead of a movie theater release
“That was my first time going to the Golden Globes,” Stone said. ”It was very, very, very exciting so I took my mom with me. We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. We were like, ‘Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa,’” the actress said to Fallon.
One of the best parts of this memorable night is that Stone’s mother drank a little too much and started a conversation with Jolie. “And my mom never drinks and she had champagne that night, which was probably not the best idea, but she was having a wonderful time,” she said. ”[My mom] started asking Angelina Jolie like, ‘Do you have kids?’ And I was like, ’You’ve gotta be out [of your mind].’ She completely knew, but she was making small talk. ’How old are they? What are their names?’ She knew everything.”
“But they were so nice,” Stone added. ”We had a blast. That was a very fun night.”