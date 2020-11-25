Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi celebrated the launch of Kylie’s now-sold-out Kylie x Grinch

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are back with a new cooking session, and in the most desired pajamas. Just a few weeks before Christmas, the duo not only celebrated the spirit of the season, but also the launch of the socialite‘s new makeup line inspired by The Grinch, preparing cupcakes of the iconic character, in coordinated looks.

Kylie and Stormi caused a stir in networks (and without leaving the house), by meeting in the kitchen, wearing the same green pajamas, with stripes on the sleeves, as well as totally green pants. The reason? Make some green muffins inspired by the character created by Dr. Seuss, which became the image of her new makeup collection, which like all the previous ones, was a success when it was sold out in a matter of minutes.

©@kyliejenner

The pajama set belongs to the Hanna Andersson brand, and it was a success due to this moment, having the face of The Grinch as the main print. The pajamas are made of organic cotton for the utmost feeling of comfort, which helps for both game days and sleep, as described on their page.

The Kylie effect (and also Stormi) – The set is available for the little ones, and even for babies, and adults. Of course, Kylie and now also Stormi, showed the fashionista reach they have, by making most of the sizes sold out, after the video that the socialite shared on YouTube. Its price also turns out to be one of the most accessible in Kylie‘s closet.