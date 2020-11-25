Kim Kardashian is ‘reflecting.’ And it might be on her old hair!

Kim Kardashian has been using this week to “reflect.” It’s not for certain what she is reflecting on but it may be her old hair. The reality star uploaded two photos on her Instagram Monday and Tuesday rocking her old red hair. Her latest post gave fans deja vu from when she was first spotted in the outfit.

Kardashian shared the first photo Monday posing in a white bikini in a walk-in closet. She captioned the post, “Reflecting.” Kardashian didn’t explicitly say it was a throwback but she isn’t rocking red hair in any of her latest posts.

Kardashian then shared some throwbacks Tuesday in a red skin-tight latex outfit. Kardashian looked red hot in a red corset that had orange flames down the middle, and red leggings. The model paired the ensemble with tall red stilettos. According to PEOPLE, the leggings are $200 from Vex. In the first photo, Kardashian is surrounded by ladders who obviously got the memo and were rocking their own red paint. In the second photo, she is walking down the hall with a fierce but calm face. The whole thing has some serious superhero vibes. She captioned the photo, “Soooo 🔥”