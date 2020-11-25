Why Miley Cyrus was scared of turning 27

Miley Cyrus opens up about one of her most horrifying thoughts during her 27th birthday, sharing how afraid she was of joining the 27 Club if she didn’t sobered up.

Loading the player...

The iconic singer who is about to release her long-awaited album Plastic Hearts , described the fear she felt and her desire to quit drugs and alcohol, as she was approaching the milestone that meant the death of many legendary artists in the music industry.

The rockstar confessed that it was a year in which she felt she had to protect herself, because “it’s a very pivotal time,” and because “we’ve lost so many icons at 27.”

Some of the most famous members of the 27 Club are Kurt Cobain, Brian Jones, Jim Morrison, Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin.

The controversial cultural phenomenon has been talked about by many artists during her careers, including the feud between Lana Del Rey and Kurt Cobain’s daughter, when the Born To Die singer proclaimed in an interview “I wish I was dead already.”