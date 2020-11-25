Why Miley Cyrus was scared of turning 27

Miley Cyrus opens up about one of her most horrifying thoughts during her 27th birthday, sharing how afraid she was of joining the 27 Club if she didn’t sobered up.
The iconic singer who is about to release her long-awaited album Plastic Hearts , described the fear she felt and her desire to quit drugs and alcohol, as she was approaching the milestone that meant the death of many legendary artists in the music industry.
The rockstar confessed that it was a year in which she felt she had to protect herself, because “it’s a very pivotal time,” and because “we’ve lost so many icons at 27.”
Some of the most famous members of the 27 Club are Kurt Cobain, Brian Jones, Jim Morrison, Amy Winehouse and Janis Joplin.
The controversial cultural phenomenon has been talked about by many artists during her careers, including the feud between Lana Del Rey and Kurt Cobain’s daughter, when the Born To Die singer proclaimed in an interview “I wish I was dead already.”
To which Frances Bean Cobain responded that “the death of young musicians isn’t something to romanticize,” explaining that it was important to “embrace life, because you only get one.”
Miley celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday and went on to say that staying sober is not easy and confessed she is “very disciplined” and determined to go into the next chapter of her life.
THANK YOU 4 ALL THE LOVE ON PRISONER @MileyCyrus - WE ARE SO PROUD OF THIS ONE ⛓✨ ++++ i’m so happy to have another song this year together with @thisiswatt @alitamposi @_THEMONSTERS 🥺❤️ // shot by my bby Tyrell Hampton— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 21, 2020
🖤⛓🍒🔪🩸🧸✨👅‼️ pic.twitter.com/yRqEFMiTZc
Fans of the singer are extremely excited about her rock album, embracing Miley’s new era, including a collaboration with Stevie Nicks and another one with Dua Lipa in her most recent music video Prisoner.