The song that was inspired by Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was so inspired by his wife Kim Kardashian that he wrote a poem about her and turned it into a song.
The celebrity and entrepreneur revealed “for those that don’t know,” that Kanye’s track Lost in The World from his fifth studio album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy started as a poem because the singer was having trouble coming up “with some of the lyrics.”
Kim went on to explain that her husband had written a birthday card for his 30th birthday, “he took the poem he wrote me and made it the song.”
The 40-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians posted a beautiful photo on her Instagram account, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the album and surprised fans of the rapper with the fun fact.
She also shared a beautiful black and white image and took a picture of the hand-drawn birthday card, showing stick figures of the couple, and the poem that ultimately created the song featuring Bon Iver.
The lyrics of the song dedicated to the Kardashian sister read “You’re my now, you’re my forever. You’re my freedom, you’re my jail.”
