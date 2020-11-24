The song that was inspired by Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was so inspired by his wife Kim Kardashian that he wrote a poem about her and turned it into a song.

The celebrity and entrepreneur revealed “for those that don’t know,” that Kanye’s track Lost in The World from his fifth studio album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy started as a poem because the singer was having trouble coming up “with some of the lyrics.”

Kim went on to explain that her husband had written a birthday card for his 30th birthday, “he took the poem he wrote me and made it the song.”

©GettyImages Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The 40-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians posted a beautiful photo on her Instagram account, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the album and surprised fans of the rapper with the fun fact.