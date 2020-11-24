Vanessa Hudgens hugs MLB player Cole Tucker after ‘date night’ in Los Angeles

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens has officially moved on from her split with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler earlier this year.

The High School Musical star was spotted hugging a very tall man in Los Angeles over the weekend after what seemed to be a romantic dinner date. The actress wrapped her arms around the handsome man as they waited at valet to pick up their car after eating at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles.

In the pics, both parties are keeping things pretty casual and cozy for the colder weather throughout Southern California. Hudgens was wearing a floor-length black slip dress with a thigh-high split, some black boots with a chunky heel, and a long grey cardigan. Her date was wearing a simple navy hoodie, some light wash jeans, and some black and white Nike Cortez sneakers. The pair made things even cuter by matching in their beanies.

Both Vanessa and her beau kept things safe by wearing masks, but the pair pulled them down as they stood by themselves waiting for their car. With the protective gear pulled down, you can see both of them smiling from ear to ear as they hold hands and wrap their arms around one another.

Hudgens seems to have hinted that she had a new man in her life on Instagram, when she posted a picture of herself sitting at a table while holding a pink rose up to her face. “Date night,” she captioned the photo, adding a sparkling heart emoji to the end. That picture was posted to her social media the same day she was spotted with her dinner date.