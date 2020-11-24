Vanessa Hudgens hugs MLB player Cole Tucker after ‘date night’ in Los Angeles

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens has officially moved on from her split with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler earlier this year.
The High School Musical star was spotted hugging a very tall man in Los Angeles over the weekend after what seemed to be a romantic dinner date. The actress wrapped her arms around the handsome man as they waited at valet to pick up their car after eating at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles.
In the pics, both parties are keeping things pretty casual and cozy for the colder weather throughout Southern California. Hudgens was wearing a floor-length black slip dress with a thigh-high split, some black boots with a chunky heel, and a long grey cardigan. Her date was wearing a simple navy hoodie, some light wash jeans, and some black and white Nike Cortez sneakers. The pair made things even cuter by matching in their beanies.
Both Vanessa and her beau kept things safe by wearing masks, but the pair pulled them down as they stood by themselves waiting for their car. With the protective gear pulled down, you can see both of them smiling from ear to ear as they hold hands and wrap their arms around one another.
Hudgens seems to have hinted that she had a new man in her life on Instagram, when she posted a picture of herself sitting at a table while holding a pink rose up to her face. “Date night,” she captioned the photo, adding a sparkling heart emoji to the end. That picture was posted to her social media the same day she was spotted with her dinner date.
The man in the photos is Cole Tucker, a 24-year-old professional baseball shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made his Major League Baseball debut in 2019.
While it looks like she ended up finding someone special, it was just last week that Hudgens revealed she‘s been taking a break from dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The actress said to ET Online: “I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it’s taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions.”
“And at times it feels extravagant, but it’s what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me,” she said.
In that same interview, Vanessa revealed what she‘s looking for in a man.
“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things. Like, I am not picky, really.”
She continued, “Like, I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great, it doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not -- if anything I prefer them not to be but we’ll see, we’ll see.”
It seems like Hudgens found just what she’s looking for.