Barack Obama reveals Michelle never wanted to be photographed while wearing a bathing suit

As they made their way into the White House more than a decade ago, Barack and Michelle Obama had a lot of goals they set out for themselves--but one thing the former First Lady wanted to make sure of may seem pretty unusual.

In his digital cover story for Vanity Fair, Obama is giving even more insight into his life as president than he already did throughout his new memoir, A Promised Land . During one segment in particular, Barack explains why his wife once decided to opt out of a beach day with him and their youngest daughter, Sasha.



“‘This is one of my main goals as first lady. I will not be photographed by the paparazzi in a bathing suit,’” Barack recalls his wife telling him. And throughout their 8 years serving as president and first lady, “she succeeded.”

While Obama insists Michelle “was serious” about her desire not to be photographed in a swimsuit, Barack also notes that his wife is actually “funnier” than he is most of the time.

“I have to say that, because she insists that she is,” he jokes in the interview. “She’s naturally just a great storyteller. There’s a rule in our household that she can tease me but I cannot tease her. I pointed out that’s not fair, and she says, ‘Yeah. So what?’ I am often the brunt of her humor, and the girls have picked up on that.”