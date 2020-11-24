Alicia Silverstone posted an adorable video of her son Bear getting a major haircut

“Yes, It’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up 😭💔 I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second. The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new. Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes. ❤️🥰.”

The too cute for words video shows Silverstone’s lookalike son’s reaction to getting his long hair chopped off. The video then shows before and after pictures and honestly, Bear couldn’t look cuter!

Last week, the 44-year-old actress posted an adopt a turkey campaign video to her social media. In the wholesome video, Bear is seen with short hair and Silverstone’s fans quickly noticed in her comment section that Bear got a drastic hair change.