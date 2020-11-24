Megan Fox has a new tattoo that is Machine Gun Kelly’s nickname in Spanish

Although this is the first time the public is seeing Fox’s new tattoo, it seems that Fox has had this tattoo of Kelly’s nickname for a while now. In Kelly’s most recent album, “Ticket to My Downfall,” which was released back in late September, Fox’s voice is featured on the track, “Banyan Tree (Interlude),” where she is talking about this exact tattoo. It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you—that‘s not possible,“ Megan said in the song. ”You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me.”

Fox and Kelly have only been dating for about six months now and it seems that things are moving fairly quickly between the famous couple. Recently, news surfaced that Fox was still with her husband, Brian Austin Green when she first fell for Kelly.

Fox and Kelly first met on the set of their film, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” earlier this year and Fox revealed in an interview that the moment they first laid eyes on one another, she knew she was in love. “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed,” she said in an interview with Nylon magazine.

Since then, Kelly has met Fox’s three children who she shares with Green and now that the couple has made their first red carpet appearance, time will only tell what’s next for this couple.