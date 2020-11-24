Megan Fox has a new tattoo that is Machine Gun Kelly’s nickname in Spanish

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to be progressing in their relationship. On Sunday night, the couple made their first official red carpet appearance at the 2020 American Music Awards and fans couldn’t get enough of them. In addition to gushing over the highly talked about couple at Sunday’s award show, fans also saw some new ink on Fox that might mean something sentimental.
The 34-year-old actress looked stunning, of course, on Sunday wearing an asymmetrical emerald green top paired with a matching skirt. The top showed just enough skin to give us a glimpse of Fox’s new tattoo on her collarbone that might have something to do with her boyfriend, Kelly.
Leave it to Twitter to decipher what Fox’s new ink is. The small tattoo in cursive writing reads, “el pistolero,” which is Spanish for “the gunman,” which can only be a reference to Kelly’s stage name. The singer’s real name is Richard Colson Baker.
Although this is the first time the public is seeing Fox’s new tattoo, it seems that Fox has had this tattoo of Kelly’s nickname for a while now. In Kelly’s most recent album, “Ticket to My Downfall,” which was released back in late September, Fox’s voice is featured on the track, “Banyan Tree (Interlude),” where she is talking about this exact tattoo. It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you—that‘s not possible,“ Megan said in the song. ”You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me.”
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were spotted showing some PDA while leaving a romantic dinner date
Megan Fox admits she was still with Brian Austin Green when she fell for Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly look happier than ever amid Brian Austin Green drama
Fox and Kelly have only been dating for about six months now and it seems that things are moving fairly quickly between the famous couple. Recently, news surfaced that Fox was still with her husband, Brian Austin Green when she first fell for Kelly.
Fox and Kelly first met on the set of their film, “Midnight in the Switchgrass” earlier this year and Fox revealed in an interview that the moment they first laid eyes on one another, she knew she was in love. “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed,” she said in an interview with Nylon magazine.
Since then, Kelly has met Fox’s three children who she shares with Green and now that the couple has made their first red carpet appearance, time will only tell what’s next for this couple.