John Travolta celebrates ‘wonderful’ son Benjamin’s birthday with rare new photo

John Travolta showered his son Benjamin with love on his milestone birthday. The 66-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate his youngest child, who turned 10 years old on Nov. 23. Sharing a rare photo of himself sweetly hugging Ben, John wrote, “Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!”

Ben’s big sister Ella Travolta, 20, also commemorated her brother’s special day with aheartfelt tribute. Alongside a photo of Ben on a boat, Ella wrote, “Happy Birthday Benjamin!!!! To the sweetest boy in the world, I am so lucky to have you in my life. Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. You are my best friend and I love you to the moon and back.”

Benjamin’s birthday marked his first without his mother Kelly Preston, who passed away in July after privately battling breast cancer for two years. John announced his wife’s death on July 13 writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”