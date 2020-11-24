Chrissy Teigen figured out how to use Instagram again after its latest update

Chrissy Teigen was all of us when she noticed that Instagram decided to change its layout over the weekend. The businesswoman expressed her confusion on the one social media platform she could still trust- Twitter.

On Saturday, November 21st Teigen tweeted, “I CANNOT FIND ANYTHING ON MY INSTAGRAM PAGE. WHY HAVE THEY DONE THIS, WHY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! THIS IS ALL I HAVE AND NOW ITS GONE JUST GONE.” Followed by, “I don’t mean I can’t see my pics. I know they’re there. I just CANNOT STAND THE NEW BUTTONS AND THEIR PLACEMENT!”

Teigen finally figure it out and went on a posting spree. The mama shared adorable photos of her children and of hubby John Legend . On Sunday Teigen shared a pic kissing their daughter Luna and joked about her struggle figuring out the new layout in the caption. She wrote, “Throwback to night before election. I don’t usually do throwbacks but that’s how long it took me to figure out how to post it on this new god forsaken Instagram layout.” Fans laughed along in the comments and shared their own stories about how the new layout has personally affected them. One wrote, “Photo is beautiful, layout is horrendous. Why are there like one hundred extra clicks just to post something as simple as a Story?” Another admitted that they had to Google it to figure it out.

The author shouted out their son Miles next and shared 4 photos of him in an adorable tie-dyed outfit. Miles looked just like dad. Teigen gushed about how much he’s grown in the caption and wrote, “Born at 4 pounds and pants still fall down all day but our boy is getting big!”