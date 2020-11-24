Gigi Hadid shares another photo of her daughter but fans want to see more

Gigi Hadid shared another photo of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Sunday. Baby Hadid-Malik was born in September and the couple has decided to maintain a level of privacy. Not only does the world not know the baby’s name, but they also haven‘t seen what she looks like. Hadid and Malik have both posted photos of the new baby but they are tactical with how they crop the photos, where they place stickers, or how they hold her.

It’s a decision many celebrities have made in the past. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard use the sticker technique to cover their children’s faces on social media and Mindy Kaling only shared photos of the back of her daughter. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling don’t share any photos of their children either. It’s something everyone should respect but the couples fans are desperate to see more.





While her A-list friends celebrated at the American Music Awards, Hadid was rocking UGGs and a sweatsuit at home. She paired the outfit with a plush-looking robe and black beanie. Baby Hadid-Malik was strapped close and safe to mama in a leopard print carrier. The model also shared pics of their newly decorated home. Thanksgiving might be this week but the family went straight into Christmas mode and decorated a beautiful tree with funny ornaments like a hamburger and Gameboy. The new mom captioned the post, “A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁.”

Earlier in the month, Hadid shared her first mother-daughter selfie on her Instagram story but baby Hadid-Malik was draped over her shoulder for burping and all you could see was her tiny body. PEOPLE, reposted the photo on their Instagram and some fans were upset by her decision to hide their daughter‘s face. One commented, “Girl show the baby or keep it in the camera roll.“ Others left rude comments suggesting maybe something was wrong with the baby’s face.