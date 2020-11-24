Gigi Hadid shares another photo of her daughter but fans want to see more

Gigi Hadid shared another photo of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Sunday. Baby Hadid-Malik was born in September and the couple has decided to maintain a level of privacy. Not only does the world not know the baby’s name, but they also haven‘t seen what she looks like. Hadid and Malik have both posted photos of the new baby but they are tactical with how they crop the photos, where they place stickers, or how they hold her.
It’s a decision many celebrities have made in the past. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard use the sticker technique to cover their children’s faces on social media and Mindy Kaling only shared photos of the back of her daughter. Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling don’t share any photos of their children either. It’s something everyone should respect but the couples fans are desperate to see more.
While her A-list friends celebrated at the American Music Awards, Hadid was rocking UGGs and a sweatsuit at home. She paired the outfit with a plush-looking robe and black beanie. Baby Hadid-Malik was strapped close and safe to mama in a leopard print carrier. The model also shared pics of their newly decorated home. Thanksgiving might be this week but the family went straight into Christmas mode and decorated a beautiful tree with funny ornaments like a hamburger and Gameboy. The new mom captioned the post, “A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🥰🥰🎁.”
Gigi Hadid shares celebrity gifts sent to her baby girl
Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt Morgan Cooper crowned the cutest baby alive!
Earlier in the month, Hadid shared her first mother-daughter selfie on her Instagram story but baby Hadid-Malik was draped over her shoulder for burping and all you could see was her tiny body. PEOPLE, reposted the photo on their Instagram and some fans were upset by her decision to hide their daughter‘s face. One commented, “Girl show the baby or keep it in the camera roll.“ Others left rude comments suggesting maybe something was wrong with the baby’s face.
On Halloween, Hadid shared a photo of the family on her Instagram story and used a sticker to cover her daughter‘s face. PEOPLE reposted the images and fans took the time to express their feelings again. One commented, “Doesn’t really constitute a fam pic of every aspect of the kid is covered in stickers…” Another wrote, “Don’t see the point of them posting pic if no one can see the baby ??” There were thankfully people who stood up for the new parents. One wrote, “Wow these comments ...if they want cover THEIR baby’s face in a pic...then so be it. Get over yourselves and your wants 🙄 ridiculous how many people feel entitled to think they have a right to see just cause their celebrities. Sad.” Another commented, “These comments did not pass the vibe check. Guys its a baby. You’re not the parent. Gigi and Zayn decided to hide their baby’s face so she can have some privacy and there’s nothing wrong with that. A child deserves to have privacy. She deserves to have a normal childhood. So please stop making a big deal about blocking the face because privacy is important when it comes to children.”
Hadid and Malik have been together on and off since 2015. Hadid wanted to keep the pregnancy a secret but it was leaked to the news. She decided to confirm the news publicly in April in an interview with Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show. Hadid was pregnant throughout quarantine and explained, “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms... But we‘re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.” Hadid kept her pregnancy relatively private on social media and used her platform instead to promote change. She told V Magazine in July, “I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously, a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening.” She continued, “And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”