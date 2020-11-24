Prince Harry is crowned world’s Sexiest Royal

Prince Harry has been officially crowned as the world’s sexiest Royal by the readers of People magazine.
The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex was recognized amongst several other royals, including his big brother Prince William, Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden who came in second place and has been a social media sensation, Prince Felix of Luxembourg, and Prince Mateen of Brunei.
Fans of the Royal family have shown their appreciation, following the title of “Sexiest Dad alive” that was also given to Harry last year.
The publication also revealed Michael B. Jordan is the “Sexiest Man of The Year,” and included Maluma, Dwayne Johnson and Brad Pitt on the list.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle recently started a new chapter of their lives with their son Archie, settling down in California and becoming “financially independent,” causing commotion amongst the Royal family and the media.
People magazine described Harry’s win and wrote “even giving up his royal duties and moving to California wasn’t good enough to cost Prince Harry his Sexiest Royal title.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now living in Montecito in a beautiful mansion, after initially staying in Malibu.
The couple share the neighborhood with some A-List Hollywood stars such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Natalie Portman.
Margot Robbie has also expressed her desire of meeting up with the Royal couple and inviting them for lunch, as she met Harry before when she lived in London, and would love to be friends with them.