Nicki Minaj releases ‘Pink Friday: The Complete Edition’ in honor of 10 year anniversary

Nicki Minaj is giving her dedicated fans a special treat for supporting all of her endeavors over the course of the last decade. In honor of the 10th anniversary of her beloved debut album, the rapper has released the deluxe edition, titled Pink Friday: The Complete Edition .

The surprise release features all of the songs we all know and love from Pink Friday plus eight bonus tracks, including the Young Money anthem “Bedrock,” featuring Drake and Lloyd, plus “Girls Fall Like Dominoes” and a version of “Roman’s Revenge” that swaps Eminem out for a verse from Lil Wayne.

After over a decade in the music industry, 2020 has managed to be one of Nicki’s biggest years yet. Ten years into her career, the New York native earned two #1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for her “Trolls” collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Doja Cat‘s “Say So.”

But Minaj wouldn’t be where she is today if it were not for her debut album, Pink Friday. Released on November 22, 2010, Nicki’s 3x Platinum debut reached #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 Albums chart and spent six weeks at number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in 2011. The album received three Grammy nominations and took home the award for Rap Album of the Year at the annual American Music Awards. This year, Nicki Minaj is still dominating, as she is nominated for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist. “Tusa,” her collaboration with Karol G, is also nominated for Best Latin Song.

Pink Friday: The Complete Edition isn’t the only thing Nicki surprised fans with this week. The rapper also shared details of a new documentary series about her personal life and her career that’s coming to HBO Max. The announcement of the six-part docuseries also coincided with the 10-year anniversary of Pink Friday.

“I’m very excited to finally share with you guys that my docuseries is coming to HBO Max,” Minaj says in a statement she posted to Twitter. “And it’s going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life, and my professional journey. I can’t wait to share it with you.”