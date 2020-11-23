Cardi B continues breaking records with her song ‘WAP’

Cardi B continues breaking records — Okurrrrrr! The rapper, songwriter, and actress just became the first artist to win twice the Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category of the 2020 American Music Awards. After winning back in 2018 with her worldwide known hit “Bodak Yellow,” her song “WAP,” a collaboration with fellow rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion, received the award, defeating Roddy Ricch twice in the same category with his song “The Box” and “Rockstar” a featuring with DaBaby.
“Thank you guys soooo much. Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans, celebs everybody that supported the song,” she wrote on Twitter. “Also thanks for voting. Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist appointment. Im so swollen,” she continued revealing the reason why she couldn’t receive the accolade in person.
“I wish I would’ve known that I was going to get an AMAs or something, I wouldn’t have went to the dentist and f---ed with my teeth,” Cardi B said in a video she posted to accompany her tweet. “Now I’m all f---ing talking all crazy. But I just wanted to say thank you everybody. I love you so much.”
Right after its release, conservatives labeled “WAP” as immoral due to its explicit lyrics. Republican congressional candidate James P. Bradley stated that Billboard’s Woman of the Year and Megan “are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.” However, for the vast majority of people, the pop-culture phenomenon song and music video is an in-your-face anthem for women that normalize sexual pleasure and leave taboos in the drawer.
The Washington Post described the video as “an ode to female sexual pleasure,” while Complex reviewed it as timely and confident. “During a time when Black women have taken to social media to advocate for their protection and support while basking in their blackness, the music video couldn’t be more timely,” Brianna Holt commented, adding that is “a mansion full of women who are demonstrative of their sexual prowess, with unmatched confidence.”
Shortly after, “WAP” became number one in the global Spotify chart; Cardi B once again broke records after becoming the only female rapper to top the chart multiple times. As of this writing, the song is the fastest song by a female artist to reach number one on global Apple Music. In just 24 hours, the “WAP” music video broke the record for the most views for a female collaboration. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is the only female rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing 50.9 million.
As if it wasn’t enough, the song debuted at number one during the first week of the Billboard Global 200 chart, with 100.9 million global streams and 23,000 global downloads, making it the first number-one to topped the chart for three non-consecutive weeks.