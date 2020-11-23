Cardi B continues breaking records with her song ‘WAP’

Cardi B continues breaking records — Okurrrrrr! The rapper, songwriter, and actress just became the first artist to win twice the Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category of the 2020 American Music Awards. After winning back in 2018 with her worldwide known hit “Bodak Yellow,” her song “WAP,” a collaboration with fellow rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion, received the award, defeating Roddy Ricch twice in the same category with his song “The Box” and “Rockstar” a featuring with DaBaby.

“Thank you guys soooo much. Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans, celebs everybody that supported the song,” she wrote on Twitter. “Also thanks for voting. Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist appointment. Im so swollen,” she continued revealing the reason why she couldn’t receive the accolade in person.

“I wish I would’ve known that I was going to get an AMAs or something, I wouldn’t have went to the dentist and f---ed with my teeth,” Cardi B said in a video she posted to accompany her tweet. “Now I’m all f---ing talking all crazy. But I just wanted to say thank you everybody. I love you so much.”

Right after its release, conservatives labeled “WAP” as immoral due to its explicit lyrics. Republican congressional candidate James P. Bradley stated that Billboard’s Woman of the Year and Megan “are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure.” However, for the vast majority of people, the pop-culture phenomenon song and music video is an in-your-face anthem for women that normalize sexual pleasure and leave taboos in the drawer.