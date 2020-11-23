Maluma wears custom Thom Browne for the American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards featured a lot of highly-anticipated performances, but Maluma and Jennifer Lopez were two of the most sought after acts of the evening.
The artists teamed up for a special performance of their collaborative songs “Pa‘ Ti” and “Lonely,” which the pair co-wrote for the soundtrack to Marry Me , their new film releasing early next year. This year’s awards were an especially important occasion for Maluma, because it was his debut at the awards show.
“Tonight was amazing,” the Colombian singer told Vogue. “Being on the stage with Jennifer for the first time, and embodying our video on stage, was beyond.”
Because this was such a big milestone for Maluma, his look for the stage had to be just as exciting, which is exactly why he worked with Thom Browne to craft a one-of-a-kind suiting look for the set.
For his performance alongside his Marry Me costar, Maluma worked with Browne to develop a suit that played off of the detective-themed looks he wore in the music video for “Pa‘ Ti” and “Lonely.”
“I love suits,” Maluma continued. “They are just powerful—especially fitted—but with this look, I had the matching trench that meant business in catching the so-called ‘criminal.’”
For the performance, Browne wanted to make sure he gave his spy vibe a super-sleek finish. “I wanted him to be unique and individual, and unexpectedly classic,” the designer explained to Vogue. “But not classic in proportion and fabrication.”
In the end, the finished result was a custom three-piece suit with a chesterfield coat worn overtop. All of the pieces were designed in navy stripes and trimmed with the label’s signature grosgrain.
“It is a one-of-a-kind mix of classic, tailored fabrics—hand-tailored—to create something special for the evening,” Browne continued.
The ensemble was also finished off with a pair of chunky hiker boots with some hefty gold hardware, as well as gold anchor buttons—which is a detail Browne added as a surprise for Maluma as an ode to his song, “Marinero” (Spanish for “sailor”).
Of course, those extra special details didn’t go unnoticed by the man himself.
“I have been a big fan of Thom Browne, as he is a creative that makes concepts come to life, and that’s what we did here,” Maluma said of the designer. “Men always need a good suit!”
Watch Maluma and Jennifer Lopez perform “Pa‘ Ti” and “Lonely” down below: