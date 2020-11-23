Maluma wears custom Thom Browne for the American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards featured a lot of highly-anticipated performances, but Maluma and Jennifer Lopez were two of the most sought after acts of the evening.

The artists teamed up for a special performance of their collaborative songs “Pa‘ Ti” and “Lonely,” which the pair co-wrote for the soundtrack to Marry Me , their new film releasing early next year. This year’s awards were an especially important occasion for Maluma, because it was his debut at the awards show.

“Tonight was amazing,” the Colombian singer told Vogue. “Being on the stage with Jennifer for the first time, and embodying our video on stage, was beyond.”

©Maluma

Because this was such a big milestone for Maluma, his look for the stage had to be just as exciting, which is exactly why he worked with Thom Browne to craft a one-of-a-kind suiting look for the set.

For his performance alongside his Marry Me costar, Maluma worked with Browne to develop a suit that played off of the detective-themed looks he wore in the music video for “Pa‘ Ti” and “Lonely.”

“I love suits,” Maluma continued. “They are just powerful—especially fitted—but with this look, I had the matching trench that meant business in catching the so-called ‘criminal.’”

©Maluma

For the performance, Browne wanted to make sure he gave his spy vibe a super-sleek finish. “I wanted him to be unique and individual, and unexpectedly classic,” the designer explained to Vogue. “But not classic in proportion and fabrication.”

In the end, the finished result was a custom three-piece suit with a chesterfield coat worn overtop. All of the pieces were designed in navy stripes and trimmed with the label’s signature grosgrain.

“It is a one-of-a-kind mix of classic, tailored fabrics—hand-tailored—to create something special for the evening,” Browne continued.