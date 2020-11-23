Vanessa Hudgens might be dating a younger MLB athlete

It’s been a while since we heard about Vanessa Hudgens ’ love life. We were definitely sad when news broke about her and Austin Butler splitting after 9 years together, which is practically a lifetime in Hollywood years. Now, it seems Hudgens is ready to get back on the dating scene and put herself out there. The 31-year-old might have even confirmed that she’s dating someone in a recent social media post.

The actress was spotted holding hands with 24-year-old baseball player Cole Tucker, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates and that’s when rumors first started circulating about the pair. Then, Hudgens might have confirmed those rumors in an Instagram post over the weekend. The “Princess Switch” actress posted a sweet photo of herself looking dressed up while holding a pink rose to her face. She captioned the post, “Date night.”

In true celeb fashion, Hudgens of course didn’t confirm who her date night was with but according to the photos that circulated of the actress and MLB player holding hands the same night the 31-year-old posted her photo, it’s hard not to assume it’s Tucker who is taking Hudgens out for a date night. According to the Daily Mail, the couple ate dinner at the Canyon Country Store in LA. After dinner, the pair were spotted looking cozy while waiting for the valet to fetch their car.